Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $751,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

