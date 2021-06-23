Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $329,500.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $427,277.83 and $329,500.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00155989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.65 or 0.99805856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.