Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Down 3.4%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.87. 8,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,660,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Ouster alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $95,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $6,800,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $5,210,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $4,250,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.