PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565,231 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.95% of PagerDuty worth $401,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 55,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,213 shares of company stock worth $2,514,035 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

