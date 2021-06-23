Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,188 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Toro by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,258,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

