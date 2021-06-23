Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 468.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

GORO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Ronald Little bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

