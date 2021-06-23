Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $983,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

