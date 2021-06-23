Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $298.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.35.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.