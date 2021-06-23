Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.