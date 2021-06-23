Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 602,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $137,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

