Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,649 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,649 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stepan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $42,702,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.43.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

