Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,442 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.