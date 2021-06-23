Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 9,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 460,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

