PARK CIRCLE Co Makes New $28,000 Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

