PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00188938 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00614139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

