Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,543.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,474.38. Partners Group has a one year low of $889.96 and a one year high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

