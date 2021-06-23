PAYCENT Hits Market Cap of $115,899.59 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $115,899.59 and $41.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

