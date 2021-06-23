PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

