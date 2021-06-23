Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.80. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 23,412 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $781.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 97,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,679 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.