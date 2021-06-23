Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGC. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

PGC stock remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,214. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $342,956. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

