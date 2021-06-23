Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.20 ($11.45).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Shares of LON:GROW traded up GBX 56.88 ($0.74) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 942.88 ($12.32). 1,178,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 808.33. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 956 ($12.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.