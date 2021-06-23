Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 18,770 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 53.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

