Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,500 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

CLF stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -173.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

