Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 3,140 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.