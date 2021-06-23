Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

