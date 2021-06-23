Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.