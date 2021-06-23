Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $972,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.