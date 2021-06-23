Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 11,055 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE ERJ opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.97. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

