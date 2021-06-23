Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 28,215 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.