Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 92,424 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,424 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

