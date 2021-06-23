Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

