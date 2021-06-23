Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $645,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

