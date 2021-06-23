Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $335.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.41. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,671,138.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 819,018 shares of company stock worth $257,351,001. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

