Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.33 billion and a PE ratio of -47.05.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.74.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

