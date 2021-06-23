Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,496. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

