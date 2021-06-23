Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,785 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises about 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of nVent Electric worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. 2,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,069,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

