Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

EYE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 8,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.