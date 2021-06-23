Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $14.52 Million in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 666,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,000. Caleres accounts for approximately 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,335 shares of company stock worth $1,686,446 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

