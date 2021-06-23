Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of MODV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,205. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.23.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

