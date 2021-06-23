Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PEGRY stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

