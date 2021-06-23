Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 609,194 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of OrganiGram worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $849.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

