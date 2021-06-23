Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.52.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.94.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.