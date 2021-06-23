Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

PJAN opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

