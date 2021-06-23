Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 243.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 995,720 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEPT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

