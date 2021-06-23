Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Tesla by 8,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $623.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $641.13. The firm has a market cap of $600.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

