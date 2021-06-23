Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 57.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMX. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

