Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

