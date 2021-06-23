Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,633 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the period.

NUAN stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,724.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

