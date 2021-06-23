Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Gap Up to $72.58

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.58, but opened at $74.87. Penske Automotive Group shares last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 821 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.02.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

