Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $17.43. Perion Network shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 5,268 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The stock has a market cap of $627.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
