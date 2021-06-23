Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $17.43. Perion Network shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 5,268 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $627.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

